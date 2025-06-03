Children’s Trust and Actors’ Playhouse Celebrate 15 Years of Showcasing Miami’s Young Talent

South Florida’s biggest stage for young performers lit up once again as The Children’s Trust and Actors’ Playhouse marked the 15th anniversary of the Young Talent Big Dreams competition, a free, countywide talent contest open to Miami-Dade youth ages 8 to 18. The program not only provides a platform for aspiring artists but also helps shape their confidence, voice, and life skills far beyond the stage.

This year’s grand prize winner was 14-year-old Tamerlan Guliyev, a gifted dancer who wowed judges with his technically precise and emotionally captivating performance.

“I personally didn’t think I was going to win because there were so many contestants, and everyone was so talented,” Guliyev said on Inside South Florida. “It was crazy to hear my name. I felt vertigo for a second. It was insane.”

Michele Mordica, Associate Director of Communications at The Children’s Trust, emphasized the deeper purpose of the program, expressing pride in how the competition nurtures young performers, regardless of whether they pursue the arts professionally.

“You talk about being articulate, about presenting yourself in front of an audience, and the confidence that brings,” said Mordica, a New World School of the Arts alum herself. “But more importantly, it gives you a voice, right? It’s an opportunity to express who you are, and I know how that carries over into everyday life skills.”

Guliyev, currently training at both New World School of the Arts and LCA Performing Arts, offered simple advice to future performers: “Just be yourself and show off your personality. That’s what I strive for when I dance, to show off my personality. And that’s what I hope the next contestant does.”

Families interested in next year’s competition or other programs funded by The Children’s Trust can learn more at thechildrenstrust.org .