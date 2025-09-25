Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gabby’s Dollhouse Leaps From Netflix to the Big Screen

South Florida, get ready to sprinkle some magic on the big screen! Gabby’s Dollhouse is making its first-ever leap from Netflix to theaters with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, premiering September 26. Packed with all your favorite Gabby Cats, plus brand-new surprises, the film is sure to be a treat for families everywhere.

Gabby herself joined Inside South Florida in studio to share the excitement, along with a sneak peek at the movie’s biggest adventure yet.

Don’t miss the fun! Catch Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie in theaters September 26, and keep up with us on social media at @insidesoflo.

