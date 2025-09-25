Gabby’s Dollhouse Leaps From Netflix to the Big Screen

South Florida, get ready to sprinkle some magic on the big screen! Gabby’s Dollhouse is making its first-ever leap from Netflix to theaters with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, premiering September 26. Packed with all your favorite Gabby Cats, plus brand-new surprises, the film is sure to be a treat for families everywhere.

Gabby herself joined Inside South Florida in studio to share the excitement, along with a sneak peek at the movie’s biggest adventure yet.