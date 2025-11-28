Hallmark Serves Up Sweet Competition in New Holiday Series ‘Baked With Love: Holiday’

The holidays just got a whole lot sweeter with Hallmark Channel’s newest series, Baked With Love: Holiday. The show blends family recipes, friendly competition, and the trademark Christmas warmth Hallmark fans adore. Hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and judges Vaughn Vreeland and Anna Haugh joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can expect.

For Mowry-Housley, hosting the series felt like stepping back into her own holiday traditions. She said the experience brought back memories of Christmas mornings, festive dinners, and the joy of baking at home. Even more meaningful was watching contestants bring their family recipes to life while receiving thoughtful feedback from the judges. She praised her co-stars for their encouraging, uplifting approach that helps bakers grow without losing the heart of their dishes.

Chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh, known for her work on major food competition shows, said the Hallmark series captures the spirit she loves most about cooking: courage, ambition, and vulnerability. She shared that making mistakes is part of becoming better, and watching home cooks push themselves made the experience deeply rewarding.

Judge Vaughn Vreeland agreed, reflecting on emotional moments that connected him to memories of cooking with his grandmother during the holidays. Many dishes stirred personal nostalgia, and he admitted to shedding more than a few tears throughout filming.

With heartfelt storytelling, personal recipes, and plenty of Christmas charm, Baked With Love: Holiday promises a competition rooted in connection as much as culinary skill. The series airs on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+, premiering October 27 at 9 p.m./8c.