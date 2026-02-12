"How to Break in a Glove" explores Miami Cuban family dynamics at Adrienne Arsht Center

A Miami playwright is bringing his childhood memories to the stage with "How to Break in a Glove," a deeply personal story about growing up in a Cuban American household that premieres at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Chris Anthony Ferrer, the playwright behind the production, drew inspiration from his 1999 childhood in Hialeah, where he navigated life in a loud and loving Cuban American home. The play represents City Theatre's commitment to showcasing authentic Miami voices rather than importing stories from other cities.

"We want Miami audiences to feel like they can see themselves on stage, because we have so many stories to tell, and we're used to bringing in everything from New York, but we've got a lot to say here in Miami," the play director and City Theatre’s Executive Director, Gladys Ramirez, said.

For Chris, watching his story performed feels like "taking a piece of authentic Miami and bringing it to the literal big stage of the city." The production reflects more than just one family's experience, serving as a representation of broader Miami Cuban American culture.

The writing process proved emotionally challenging as Chris revisited his childhood and the people who shaped him. While not autobiographical, the play draws heavily from his upbringing and the community that surrounded him.

"There were absolutely moments in there where I was like, woof, is this something that I want people to see?" Chris said. "But in the end, the answer was always yes, because if I connect to something deeply or truthfully, then I believe that that will transcend to anybody sitting in that audience as well."

The play balances humor with raw emotional moments, reflecting the complexity of family relationships. Chris believes pain and humor are necessities for each other, with comedy often emerging from difficult experiences.

"I think humor comes from pain in the first place," he said, referencing how cultural experiences like being disciplined with a chancleta become shared jokes within the community.

As a father of small children, Chris used the writing process to examine generational patterns and his own parenting approach. The play's title serves as a metaphor for the careful process required to transform relationships.

"It's the same way you break in a baseball glove. You have to take steps to make a stiff glove feel like butter in your hand so that you can play the game," Chris explained. "A lot of people want to love, but a lot of people don't know how."

The playwright hopes audiences will use the play to examine their own relationships and find ways to love the people in their lives more effectively. The production addresses themes of generational trauma and the challenge of recognizing how past experiences influence current behavior.