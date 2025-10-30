Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida Celebrates a ‘Wicked’ Hallo-Week with Musical Trivia and Magic Moments

Posted

It was a spellbinding start to Inside South Florida’s “Wicked Edition” as hosts Cameron Dobbs (Glinda) and LaMyiah Pearlinia (Elphaba) were joined by Entertainment Insider Ariel Cipolla for a Wicked-themed musical quiz.

Ariel put his co-hosts to the test with lyric trivia from the hit Broadway musical, teasing both the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie and their knowledge of Oz’s most iconic songs.

Wicked: For Good soars into theaters November 21, and you can relive all the fun from ISF’s Wicked Edition on Instagram, @insidesoflo.

