Inside South Florida Celebrates a ‘Wicked’ Hallo-Week with Musical Trivia and Magic Moments

It was a spellbinding start to Inside South Florida’s “Wicked Edition” as hosts Cameron Dobbs (Glinda) and LaMyiah Pearlinia (Elphaba) were joined by Entertainment Insider Ariel Cipolla for a Wicked-themed musical quiz.

Ariel put his co-hosts to the test with lyric trivia from the hit Broadway musical, teasing both the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie and their knowledge of Oz’s most iconic songs.