Meet the Teen Behind Miami’s Premier Haunted Experience at Horrorland

Halloween thrills hit a whole new level this year at Horrorland, the immersive scare experience now taking over Jungle Island. And what’s even more shocking than the jump scares? The mastermind behind it all is just 17 years old.

Senior high school student Luna Santos, a creative director with a circus background, helped launch Horrorland during 2020 as a pandemic-friendly drive-through haunt. Now, it has evolved into a full walk-through horror world with movie-quality sets, terrifying characters, and multiple themed houses designed to push every fear button.

Catch the full segment to watch us scream our way through the scares!

Horrorland is open Thursday through Sunday through November 1st, with multiple ticket packages available. If you're brave enough to face your fears, head to thehorrorland.com for tickets.

