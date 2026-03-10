Mental wellness expert says comedy is a powerful tool for grief, stress and daily life challenges

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CT & Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new film is sparking an important conversation about how laughter can help adults cope with life's unexpected challenges — and a mental wellness expert says the lessons on screen are ones we can all apply in real life.

Jennie Marie Battistin, founding director of Hope Therapy Center, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the film "Is This Thing On?", directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Will Arnett, and how comedy can serve as a meaningful mental wellness tool for people of all ages.

What the film gets right

Battistin says the film resonates because of its honest portrayal of using humor to navigate grief and loss.

"What Alex does that's so great in 'Is This Thing On?' is that he has a little bit of courage and a willingness to embrace laughter and try a new hobby to help him deal with the unexpected. And I think that's what we need to do more of in life — is try something new when the unexpected hits us," Battistin said.

You don't need a microphone

For those who are not ready to step up to a mic in front of strangers, Battistin says there are plenty of other ways to bring comedy into daily life as a wellness practice.

"It doesn't take two drinks or a microphone to actually use comedy. We can do it in simple ways. For example, playing charades with our friends in the living room, or Cards Against Humanity, just trying something new like that. Or when you're out people watching, create a funny story. It's kind of like your own personal stage, where you're interacting with the audience, but you're just doing it internally and laughing. And of course, watching comedy like something like 'Is This Thing On?' is a great, mindful way to put funny back into our life," she said.

The power of vulnerability and creative expression

Battistin says films like 'Is This Thing On?' do something important beyond entertainment — they remind us that being imperfect and human is enough.

"Comedy can be a very forgiving way to be vulnerable, because you just need to show up and be human. It doesn't have to be perfect. And as I always tell my clients, perfectionism is just like forging hills — really painful and unnecessary. Just be human," Battistin said.

Where to watch and how to get started

'Is This Thing On?' is now available to stream on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime.

For those interested in exploring comedy as a wellness tool, Battistin recommends checking out a local comedy club or searching for comedy or improv classes on Eventbrite. She also encourages people to seek out mental health resources that incorporate expressive arts.

"This can be a fun way to add mental health resources that are fun and uplifting," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.