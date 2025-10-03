New City Players Bring Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps to Life with a Comedic Twist

Inside South Florida welcomed actors Brandon Campbell and Camille Schiavone from New City Players’ latest production, The 39 Steps. The Tony Award–winning play, based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 spy thriller, offers audiences a mix of suspense, romance, and laugh-out-loud comedy, all performed by just four actors portraying more than 150 characters.

Directed by Ali Tallman, the production blends Hitchcock’s noir suspense with Monty Python–style humor, giving audiences a unique mix of thrills and comedy. Brandon shared that what makes this show so much fun is the balance between a sweeping spy story and zany theatrical chaos. Camille, who portrays three very different leading ladies, explained how accents, wigs, and quick changes help her transform seamlessly from a German spy to a Scottish farm girl to a sophisticated British socialite.