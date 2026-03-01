New City Players brings Florida premiere of 'A Case for the Existence of God' to South Florida stage

New City Players brought the Florida premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's drama "A Case for the Existence of God" to South Florida this past weekend, and the two actors starring in the production stopped by Inside South Florida to talk about the show.

The play follows two men as they navigate the struggles of fatherhood while forming an unlikely friendship. Both characters are fighting for their daughters.

Randall Swinton, one of the production's stars, described the story.

"The idea behind the show is that these two men are fighting for their daughters. They're trying to navigate the struggle of fatherhood, and then while they're doing that, navigate this budding new friendship that they cultivate through the show, and, without giving too much away, the struggles that are encased within all of that," Randall said.

Much of the play takes place inside a mortgage broker's office cubicle, but the confined space only amplifies the emotional weight of the story, as explained by co-star Ryan Didato.

"You spend 90 minutes with just these two guys in a cubicle and you go on a journey with them as they figure out their boundaries, what they can say, what they can't say, and some buttons that they press on each other. You really get a big picture of what a friendship can look like over time, and being so close in this cubicle, there's nowhere to run. They're stuck together and that’s really fun to explore," Ryan said.

Randall also spoke about why the play's portrayal of male vulnerability resonates so deeply.

"I think the great thing about this show is that it shows the reflection of ourselves, but it also shows a reflection of the things that we want to hide. In male friendships and male sensitivity and the idea of being a man, there's so much written in that that as a society. Men are always trying to hide. And I think this show gives us a reason to open up a little bit and show the power of reaching out or asking for help, which is something that I think a lot of men struggle with," Randall said.

"A Case for the Existence of God" runs through March 8. Tickets and more information are available at newcityplayers.org .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.