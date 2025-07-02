Oolite Arts Celebrates 40 Years and Awards Record $600K to Local Artists

A South Florida cultural cornerstone is celebrating a major milestone. Oolite Arts, formerly known as the South Florida Art Center, just marked its 40th anniversary with a record-breaking $600,000 awarded to local visual artists and educators through its annual Ellies Awards, an event many now refer to as “the Oscars of visual art.”

Founded by Ellie Schneiderman in 1984, Oolite Arts has long been dedicated to helping artists create work by providing critical support, from studio space to funding. “It’s really that simple,” said CEO John Abodeely on Inside South Florida. “We help artists make art.”

This year’s Ellies ceremony was especially meaningful, not only for its 40th anniversary, but also for its expanded financial support. With an additional $100,000 granted in honor of the milestone, Oolite has now awarded over $3.6 million in grants since the program’s inception just seven years ago.

The Ellies celebrate 40 to 45 recipients each year, including both emerging and established artists as well as art educators. Grant recipients receive funding to pursue their own projects and are honored in a formal evening ceremony where they’re recognized by Miami’s vibrant arts community.

Among this year’s recipients is visual artist T. Eliott Mansa, who was honored with the prestigious Social Justice Award. Mansa’s deeply moving and intricately crafted memorial-based artwork commemorates lives lost to state violence, creating beauty while demanding reflection. “Most of my work is some form of memorial,” he shared. “It’s about honoring those who have been slain.”

Oolite’s impact on Miami-Dade goes far beyond grants. The organization provides free studio spaces, public exhibitions, and workshops, all with the goal of nurturing Miami’s growing community of artists.