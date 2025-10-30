Rosalia’s Kitchen Serves Up Spooky 3D Cocktails for Halloween

The team at Rosalia’s Kitchen in Miramar is getting into the Halloween spirit with a lineup of spooktacular cocktails that are as creative as they are delicious.

Manager Denise Lasarte and her team have crafted four limited-edition drinks for the season: The Quackening (gin and champagne), The Witch Is Working Overtime (cucumber vodka), Bite Me Like You Mean It (tequila), and Ding Dong, The Witch Is Dead (melon vodka). Each cocktail comes with a custom 3D-printed garnish, designed in-house for the ultimate presentation.

The team starts with a visual concept, designs it digitally, prints it, and then matches a cocktail to fit the look and vibe, making every drink a work of art.