Santino Fontana & Emmy Winner Jeff Hiller Bring Heart and Humor to ‘Lost and Found in Cleveland’

Inside South Florida welcomed Santino Fontana and Jeff Hiller, fresh off Hiller’s recent Emmy win, to talk about their charming new holiday film, Lost and Found in Cleveland. The duo stopped by to share what audiences can expect from the feel-good comedy and why Cleveland plays such a central role in the story.

The film follows an antiques appraisal show that brings together five very different characters, each carrying objects tied to unresolved moments from their past. As those stories unfold, humor, tenderness, and unexpected connections take center stage. The movie leans into warmth over flash, using Cleveland almost as a character itself to explore themes of belonging, human connection, and redefining the American dream beyond big cities and big ambitions.