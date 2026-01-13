Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Inside South FloridaSegmentsFront Row Look

Actions

Santino Fontana & Emmy Winner Jeff Hiller Bring Heart and Humor to ‘Lost and Found in Cleveland’

Santino Fontana & Emmy Winner Jeff Hiller Bring Heart and Humor to ‘Lost and Found in Cleveland’
Posted

Inside South Florida welcomed Santino Fontana and Jeff Hiller, fresh off Hiller’s recent Emmy win, to talk about their charming new holiday film, Lost and Found in Cleveland. The duo stopped by to share what audiences can expect from the feel-good comedy and why Cleveland plays such a central role in the story.

The film follows an antiques appraisal show that brings together five very different characters, each carrying objects tied to unresolved moments from their past. As those stories unfold, humor, tenderness, and unexpected connections take center stage. The movie leans into warmth over flash, using Cleveland almost as a character itself to explore themes of belonging, human connection, and redefining the American dream beyond big cities and big ambitions.

Lost and Found in Cleveland opened nationwide on November 7. Viewers can find showtimes and more information by visiting lostandfoundincleveland.com to locate theaters showing the film across the country.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com