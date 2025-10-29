South Florida’s Barefoot Mailmen Bring Haunted Hotel Rock Show to Fort Lauderdale

A local band with deep roots and even deeper Halloween spirit is getting ready to take over General Provision on Halloween night. The Barefoot Mailmen, a South Florida surf-rock-with-a-twist group made up of lifelong friends, is turning their concert into a full theatrical experience.

Inspired by the legendary “Barefoot Mailmen” of Pompano Beach, the band blends music, storytelling, costumes, lights, and video into what they’re calling a “Haunted Hotel,” a place where classic Halloween nostalgia meets rock-and-roll. Expect iconic favorites from Ozzy Osbourne to Michael Jackson, reimagined with spooky flair, plus a costume party so fans can get in on the fun too.