South Florida’s Barefoot Mailmen Bring Haunted Hotel Rock Show to Fort Lauderdale

A local band with deep roots and even deeper Halloween spirit is getting ready to take over General Provision on Halloween night. The Barefoot Mailmen, a South Florida surf-rock-with-a-twist group made up of lifelong friends, is turning their concert into a full theatrical experience.

Inspired by the legendary “Barefoot Mailmen” of Pompano Beach, the band blends music, storytelling, costumes, lights, and video into what they’re calling a “Haunted Hotel,” a place where classic Halloween nostalgia meets rock-and-roll. Expect iconic favorites from Ozzy Osbourne to Michael Jackson, reimagined with spooky flair, plus a costume party so fans can get in on the fun too.

The Barefoot Mailmen say the goal is to give adults back the magic of Halloween: not just parties, but a real experience. Catch the full segment and learn where to snag tickets by visiting @barefootmailmentrio on Instagram.

