Sunrise offers year-round arts and community events for all ages and backgrounds

Sunrise, Florida, is home to a thriving arts and culture scene, with free and low-cost events happening throughout the city year-round — and Lorelei Boyden wants more residents to know about it.

Boyden, who serves on the city's Leisure Services Advisory Board, says the arts are about more than entertainment. They are a way for people to connect and appreciate their community together.

Among her favorite recurring events is Tunes 'N Trucks, a community gathering that has expanded beyond its original location to venues across the city.

She also highlighted Market Day, held on the second Saturday of every month at Village Arts Plaza, which features vendors, yoga, sound healing, and activities for children.

Village Arts Plaza itself is a standout destination in the city. The plaza features murals, sculpted art, and QR codes that provide information about each artist and their work.

"There are afternoons when I will go just sit in Village Arts Plaza and have my dinner," Boyden said.

Another monthly event, Lyrical Lounge, takes place at the city's art gallery and draws a younger crowd. Attendees participate in award writing, spoken-word performances, singing, and other live performances.

"If you have a chance, get the schedule — that's one thing you should probably come out to see," Boyden said.

Sunrise also has an active theater program, with shows regularly scheduled for the community.

Boyden says the variety of programming is intentional.

"The events are usually free. Those that have a cost, the cost is minimal. And we also cater to all ethnic groups, all age groups. It's family-oriented, and it's held all over the city," Boyden said.

For a full schedule of events and programming in Sunrise, visit sunrisefl.gov or follow the city on social media at @cityofsunrise.

