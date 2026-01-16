The Inheritance Brings Big Questions About Queer Identity, History, and Legacy to the ISF Studio

Alex Weisman and Anthony Michael Martinez, actors from Zoetic Stage’s production of The Inheritance, Part One, stopped by Inside South Florida to talk about the epic, emotional production that’s sparking powerful conversations across South Florida. The show leads shared insight into the show’s scope and why this story feels especially urgent right now, as it explores what it means to be a gay man in the 21st century while reckoning with the loss, absence of role models, and legacy left behind by the AIDS epidemic.

At its core, The Inheritance examines identity, love, and responsibility, both to ourselves and to those who came before us. Loosely inspired by E.M. Forster’s Howards End, the play reimagines themes of class, belonging, and community through a contemporary queer lens. Despite its three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the actors say the story’s structure keeps it moving like a binge-worthy series, allowing audiences to laugh, grieve, and reflect without ever feeling the weight of its length.