Tunes 'N Trucks brings free live music and food trucks to Sunrise 10 times a year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The City of Sunrise. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The energy at Sunrise's Tunes 'N Trucks concert series is electric, and for good reason — the free event brings together live music, some of the best food trucks in South Florida and the entire community for a night out under the stars.

Kevin Pickard, Director of Leisure Services for the City of Sunrise, says the series is about more than just entertainment.

"Making memories — how many times do you get to be with friends and family on a gorgeous night, outdoors, live music, food trucks, making those memories? We're happy to provide them as a city, and we love that our residents take advantage of it 10 times a year," Pickard said.

The event is held at the Sunrise Amphitheater, located at the city's municipal campus alongside the new City Hall, parking garage, civic center and public safety building.

"This sunrise amphitheater is really the place to be," Pickard said.

Tunes 'N Trucks runs 10 times a year, with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to grab dinner and secure a good seat.

For many, the event is a first-time experience that quickly becomes a favorite. One first-time attendee described the venue as a standout.

"It's such a nice venue — spread out, the kids can run around, so it's different than a regular concert where you're kind of stuck in your seat," the attendee said.

Another resident said the series is a reflection of what makes Sunrise special.

"It's a great way for the community to come together," the resident said.

The family-friendly atmosphere, open layout and variety of food options make Tunes 'N Trucks a draw for residents of all ages. One attendee summed up the appeal simply.

"Good food, good music," the attendee said.

A longtime Sunrise resident expressed pride in what the city continues to offer its community.

"It's just an incredible city — Sunrise does so many things for so many people. I'm so proud to be a resident here," the resident said.

For a full schedule of upcoming Tunes 'N Trucks events, visit visit sunrisefl.gov or follow the city on social media at @cityofsunrise.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.