UM Grad Comes Full Circle with National Tour of Chicago at the Arsht Center

It’s a full-circle moment for actor Christopher Klein, who returns to the Magic City to close out his first national Broadway tour in the iconic musical Chicago, a city he once called home as a University of Miami student.

Klein, who plays Sergeant Fogarty in the 50th anniversary tour of Chicago, is ending the tour at none other than the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the same venue where he once sat in the audience dreaming of a life on stage.

“This is a huge homecoming,” Klein shared. “I graduated from the University of Miami almost exactly two years ago, and now I’m back finishing my first national tour right here in Miami. It feels completely full circle. This week is going to be really special.”

While the glitz and glamor of Chicago remain as sharp as ever, Klein says stepping into a show with such a rich legacy comes with both excitement and responsibility.

“There’s a huge responsibility that comes with it. It’s incredibly exciting, but I also feel this deep sense of duty to serve the story and remember that I’m just a small part of a much larger puzzle that was set in motion long before I was even born,” he explained. “It’s so iconic in so many ways, but also incredibly relatable. It’s timeless. I think people will keep watching it for years to come and never get tired of it.”

Behind the curtain, life on tour may sound like a dream, but it’s also a grind. With nonstop travel and little rest, performers push through fatigue to deliver consistent, electric performances in every city.

“We really don’t get much time off, the one day we do have is usually a travel day,” Klein said. “We’re tired a lot, but we still show up and make sure the performance we gave two months ago is just as strong as the one we give tonight. And when the audience is full of energy, it gives you that extra boost. You think, wow, they’re so excited to be here, I’ll sleep later..”

Chicago wraps its tour in Miami with performances this week only. For Klein, there’s no better way to celebrate the end of this chapter than right where it all began.