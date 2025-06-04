Villain Theater Brings Bold, Inclusive Comedy to the Heart of Little Haiti

When it comes to live comedy in South Florida, few venues match the heart, hustle, and humor of Villain Theater. Nestled in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, this independent comedy house has been serving up laughs and building community since 2015.

Founder Peter Mir spoke with Inside South Florida to reflect on Villain’s nearly decade-long journey. “It’s been not just one miracle, but like 10 miracles stacked on top of each other,” said Mir. “We have no sugar daddies, no grant funding–I mean, it’s Florida, so there’s no art funding. Everything here has been paid for with comedy.”

Villain Theater moved into its current home in 2017, transforming what was once a warehouse into a full-fledged performance venue. The space now hosts three nights of live shows every week—Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays—featuring improv, stand-up, drag performances, and even a live Dungeons & Dragons comedy show.

At the core of Villain Theater is its comedy training program, which welcomes beginners of all backgrounds. “It’s like a gym membership, but for your funny bone,” said Mir. “It’s almost like a gym membership. This is my comedy workout every week. I get to hang out, laugh, and have fun. Comedy isn’t hard, it’s fun.”

Many students start off shy, unable to make eye contact, and within weeks find themselves confidently commanding the stage. Villain has become a launchpad for emerging talent and a safe space for creative expression.

What sets Villain Theater apart is its dedication to diversity and inclusivity. From showcasing local voices to producing a weekly trans drag show, the theater proudly celebrates Miami’s cultural mosaic. “When it becomes a boys’ club, it can feel a bit exclusionary,” said fellow co-owner Jannelys Santos. “That’s why I feel very strongly about including marginalized communities here.”