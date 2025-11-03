Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Viral Sensation Fabiii Talks Music and the Power of Social Media

Inside South Florida welcomed rising independent artist Fabiii, a viral musician with more than half a million TikTok followers who’s redefining how artists connect with fans in the digital age.

Fabiii shared how social media has completely transformed her career, giving her the platform to reach new audiences without relying on traditional music industry systems. With limited resources but a clear vision, she built a community around her performances, freestyles, and authentic storytelling, which continue to resonate with listeners around the world.

Her latest single, “No Somos Panas,” takes inspiration from real experiences, blending friendship and love into a modern reflection on relationships and connection. The title comes from Venezuelan slang for “friends,” a nod to Fabiii’s roots and the playful energy that defines her sound.

Listeners can stream “No Somos Panas” and explore her full discography on all major platforms, and follow her journey on social media @fabiiimusica.

