Your Summer Wingman: The Dragons Are Back in Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon

Fire up your IMAX plans and grab your picnic blanket because How to Train Your Dragon is back and bigger than ever, this time in a stunning live-action reimagining from DreamWorks and director Dean DeBlois.

Inside South Florida’s Entertainment Insider Ariel Cipolla brought the Viking vibes to set with co-host LaMyiah Pearlinia, complete with dragon-themed wardrobe and a full-blown Buzzfeed dragon personality quiz. “It’s such an exciting time to see these animated movies come to life in live action. It almost feels like Toothless is right there in front of you and you could reach out and touch him,” Ariel said of the film’s groundbreaking visuals.

The duo tested their compatibility by finding out which dragon best suited them—and unsurprisingly, both scored the same: the loyal and battle-ready Cloudjumper, also known as Stormcutter, known for his emotional intelligence and powerful tornado breath. “This is why we’re friends!” Ariel laughed. “I think it’s the loyalty that keeps us together.”

Beyond the fun, Ariel reminded viewers that the movie was filmed specifically for IMAX and is the perfect summer activity for the whole family. “It was shot specifically for IMAX, so find the biggest screen you can, and take the whole family,” he said. “Trust me—it’s the best summer pastime you can do together.”