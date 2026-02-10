5 best lower ab exercises you can do anywhere

Most people focus on upper abs when working out, but fitness expert Heather Frey says the lower abdominal muscles are often completely neglected. While sit-ups and crunches target the upper portion, specific exercises are needed to strengthen and tighten the lower abs.

“Not a week goes by that somebody doesn't ask me about abs,” Heather said. “But when I talk about lower abs, people look at me perplexed, because… lower abs are completely neglected”. Heather showed five moves that will help tighten and flatten your lower abs, and that you can do at the gym, at home, or while traveling.

Exercise 1: Heel drivers

Focus on using your lower abs to drive your heels toward the ceiling. The goal is to lift your hips off the ground using those lower abdominal muscles. Do 3 sets of 10-15 repetitions.

Exercise 2: Heel drivers with ab hold

These are more difficult than regular heel drivers. You don't have to hold the position long, but extending your legs adds extra resistance and keeps constant tension on the lower abs.

Exercise 3: Flutter kicks

This simple but effective move keeps constant tension on the lower abdominal muscles throughout the exercise.

Exercise 4: Twisted bicycle kicks

This is one of the best moves because it hits the lower abs while targeting the obliques, which are the muscles that run down your sides. The twisting motion helps tighten and shape the core.

Exercise 5: Sliding ab curls

One of Heather’s favorite exercises, and one that you can do with just a gym towel. Get into a push-up position and focus on using your lower abs to slide your knees into your chest. Form is important with this move. What makes sliding ab curls one of the best exercises is that it also works the arms, chest, shoulders, back, and hip flexors. It's like a mini full-body workout.

You can do all these moves in a row for two to three sets, or choose one move and do three to four sets, swapping moves throughout the week.