BootyWerks Brings Women-Centered Fitness to South Florida

BootyWerks founder Herve Casimir joined Inside South Florida with coach Stephanie to showcase the studio’s unique approach to women’s fitness. Inspired by the physical and emotional changes women experience throughout life, Casimir and his wife created a space focused on three pillars: emotional support, proper strength training, and nutrition guidance.

Classes stay intentionally small for personalized coaching, and the centerpiece of the workout is their custom Uplift Pro machine, designed to target legs, glutes, and core through smooth exercise transitions. Coach Stephanie demonstrated movements like leg swings and donkey kicks, highlighting how the equipment helps maximize form and results.

To learn more or book a class, visit mybootywerks.com or follow @my_booty_werks.

