Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsGet Fit

Actions

Core vs. Abs: Heather Frey Explains the Difference

Core vs. Abs: Heather Frey Explains the Difference
Posted
and last updated

Certified fitness strategist Heather Frey joined Inside South Florida to break down the difference between working your abs and training your core and why you need both for a strong, summer-ready midsection. From perfecting your plank to targeting obliques with twists, Heather shared moves that engage your entire middle for better strength, balance, and definition.

Watch the full segment to see all of Heather’s exercises and form tips, and get more fitness advice at SmashFit.com or on Instagram @HeatherSmashFit.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com