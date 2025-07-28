Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Debunking Fitness Myths and Finding Motivation with Heather Frey

As summer heats up, so does the pressure to get in shape fast. But fitness strategist Heather Frey of SmashFit is here to cut through the confusion. Returning to Inside South Florida, Heather tackled some of the most common health and wellness misconceptions and offered real, practical tips for starting your fitness journey today.

A big focus? That age-old question: how to lose belly fat fast. It turns out, there’s no quick fix or magic trick. According to Heather, spot-reduction, or the idea of targeting one specific body part for weight loss, isn’t possible. Instead, consistent, balanced eating and regular workouts are the most effective ways to burn excess weight across the whole body.

Another common struggle: procrastination. Heather encourages ditching the mindset of waiting until Monday to start. Small, immediate actions, like choosing a clean meal at dinner or doing just one workout, can kickstart momentum. Success, she says, lies not in extreme overhauls, but in steady, achievable steps.

With her positive, no-pressure approach, Heather Frey reminds us that wellness isn’t about perfection but about progress.

To learn more or get started, visit smashfit.com or follow Heather on Instagram at @heathersmashfit.

