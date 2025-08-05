Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaFranchisesGet Fit

Actions

FFGains Brings Fashionable Fitness and Body Positivity to the Studio

FFGains Brings Fashionable Fitness and Body Positivity to the Studio
Posted

Founder Jessyka Castillo joined Inside South Florida to talk about her community-driven athleisure brand, FFGains (the F’s standing for Fitness and Financial), created to celebrate curvy bodies, boost confidence, and promote movement for mental health. Alongside fitness instructor April, the team led host LaMyiah Pearlinia through a core-focused functional workout and showcased their newest collection, Plum is the New Black.

Want to feel good and look good doing it? You can shop the full line at shopffgains.com and follow April at @angpilates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com