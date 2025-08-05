FFGains Brings Fashionable Fitness and Body Positivity to the Studio

Founder Jessyka Castillo joined Inside South Florida to talk about her community-driven athleisure brand, FFGains (the F’s standing for Fitness and Financial), created to celebrate curvy bodies, boost confidence, and promote movement for mental health. Alongside fitness instructor April, the team led host LaMyiah Pearlinia through a core-focused functional workout and showcased their newest collection, Plum is the New Black.

Want to feel good and look good doing it? You can shop the full line at shopffgains.com and follow April at @angpilates .