Fitness Strategist Heather Frey Shares Simple Steps to Break Fitness Excuses

Fitness strategist Heather Frey of SmashFit returned to Inside South Florida to answer some of the most common fitness struggles we all face. From saying “I don’t have time” while binging TV shows to promising to “get serious” for the 47th time, Heather reminded viewers that even the fittest people have gone through the same challenges.

Her advice? Stop beating yourself up and start small. Whether it’s one good meal, one good workout, or simply keeping one promise to yourself, those little wins build the foundation for long-term success. She emphasized that the real issue isn’t laziness but often a lack of direction and a clear plan. By creating structure and focusing on consistency, anyone can begin making progress toward their fitness goals.

Watch the full segment to hear Heather’s motivational tips. For personal advice or to connect with Heather, visit SmashFit.com or follow her on Instagram @HeatherSmashFit.

