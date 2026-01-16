Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Goals to the Mat: A Simple, Effective Workout to Kick Off the New Year Strong

On Inside South Florida, we are talking about setting realistic, sustainable goals for the new year, and now, we’re helping you put those goals into action. Our host LaMyiah Pearlinia set up with instructor Marie Manalo from Sync Into Formation to demonstrate a simple, low-equipment workout designed to activate the core, strengthen the body, and fit into even the busiest schedules.

The routine focused on controlled movements, breathing, and multitasking muscle groups at once, proving you don’t need heavy weights or a long workout to feel the burn. Using light dumbbells (or even household items), the workout emphasized core stability, hip mobility, and recovery-friendly strength training, making it perfect for travel, home workouts, or anyone easing into a consistent fitness routine.

To keep up with the Fit & Financial Gains community, and find gear and wellness inspiration for your own fitness journey, visit ffgains.com and syncintoformation.com for workouts, events, and motivation all year long.

