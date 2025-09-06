Get Fit at Home: Pilates Moves with Gail Levy

Fitness expert Gail Levy joined Inside South Florida to walk us through simple but powerful Pilates moves you can try right at home — no fancy studio required.

From a supported Pilates push-up with leg extension to a core-burning side plank variation, Levy showed how small, controlled movements can target arms, glutes, and obliques while keeping your spine aligned. She also shared an at-home hack using a throw pillow as support for ab crunches and bicycle twists, proving that even living room essentials can double as workout equipment.

Her biggest tip? Focus on breathing and control. Pilates, Levy explained, is about connecting the mind and body, and not about rushing through reps.