Stop Making These Gym Mistakes: Heather Frey Breaks Down How to Work Out Smarter

Inside South Florida headed into the gym with fitness expert Heather Frey to tackle the workout mistakes she sees every single day, and how to fix them. From rushed reps to poor form, Heather walked us through why putting in the time isn’t enough if you’re not training correctly.

The biggest takeaways focused on form, control, and intention. Common errors like skipping full range of motion, moving too fast, lifting weights that are too heavy (or too light), and swinging through exercises can limit results and increase the risk of injury. Heather emphasized slowing things down, choosing weights that truly challenge you, and fully engaging the muscles on every rep to build real strength and see better progress.