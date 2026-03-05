Sunrise Civic Center offers 100,000 square feet of fitness and fun for residents

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The City of Sunrise. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Sunrise Civic Center has plenty to offer residents looking to stay active, with 100,000 square feet of fitness facilities and recreational amenities all under one roof.

At the heart of the facility is a two-story fitness center spanning 4,500 square feet, equipped with state-of-the-art aerobics equipment and free weights.

For athletic enthusiasts, the civic center features two basketball courts with more than 6 hoops, accommodating casual shoot-arounds, youth basketball games, volleyball and three independent pickleball courts.

Down the hall, two racquetball courts offer even more options for residents looking to get a workout in. Equipment rentals are available through the Sunrise Leisure Services Department for those who need gear.

When it's time to cool down, the civic center's outdoor aquatics complex offers a pool for leisure swimming or catching a swim meet.

For more information, visit sunrisefl.gov or follow the city on social media at @cityofsunrise.

