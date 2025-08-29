Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mission United: Serving South Florida Veterans With Support and Care

Vice President James Heaton of United Way’s Mission United joined Inside South Florida to share how the initiative has already helped over 21,000 veterans in Broward County with housing, health, employment, and more, all at no cost.

The support continues with their Veteran Hero Fest on September 20 at Nova Southeastern University, connecting veterans and their families to resources, seminars, and community fun.

Watch the full segment to hear how Mission United is making a difference, and visit unitedwaybroward.org or call 954-4-UNITED to get connected.

