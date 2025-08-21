Author Erin Morrison Empowers Moms with New Book “Three Minutes for Mom”

Counselor, author, and social media creator Erin Morrison, also known as The Conscious Mom, joined Inside South Florida to share her mission of helping mothers feel confident and supported in their journey through parenthood. What began as sharing small, practical tips online during the pandemic has now grown into a thriving community and the release of her new book, “Three Minutes for Mom.”

The book is designed as a quick, uplifting resource for busy moms, with quotes, reflections, and simple takeaways that can fit into any daily routine. Morrison describes it as a “love letter to moms” that emphasizes how small, consistent actions make a big difference and how most parents are already doing more right than they realize.