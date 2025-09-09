Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsISF Book Club

Actions

Author Kirk McKnight Brings Hockey History to Life in “The Voices of Hockey”

Author Kirk McKnight Brings Hockey History to Life in “The Voices of Hockey”
Posted

Hockey season is almost here, and Inside South Florida welcomed Kirk McKnight, author of “The Voices of Hockey: Broadcasters Reflect on the Fastest Game on Earth”. Now available in audio form, the updated book features stories and perspectives from 65 past and present NHL broadcasters, including nine Hall of Famers.

McKnight says writing the book gave him a new level of respect for NHL broadcasters: “It’s 60 minutes of nonstop action packed into two and a half hours, and the way they keep up with it is incredible.” Fans will find stories of unforgettable overtimes, rivalries, wild fan moments, and even near-death experiences at the NHL level.

Florida Panther fans will be excited to know the book also dives into the Cats’ recent Stanley Cup runs and how Florida has become a hockey powerhouse, with a team reaching the finals six years in a row.

Watch the full segment to hear McKnight’s favorite interviews, from legends like Marv Albert to insights on Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. To grab the new audiobook, head to Audible, Apple Books, or Amazon.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com