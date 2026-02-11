Author Tony Weaver Jr. helps middle schoolers embrace their uniqueness through graphic novel "Weirdo"

Author Tony Weaver Jr. is using his personal struggles to help middle school students embrace their uniqueness through his debut graphic novel "Weirdo," which has been described as a nerdy kid's instruction manual for self-love.

Weaver appeared on Inside South Florida as part of Black History Month programming, sponsored by the City of Miramar, to discuss his middle-grade comic book filled with uplifting stories from his own life. The book aims to help children embrace their inner differences during one of the most challenging periods of adolescence.

"I went through a lot of my hardest mental health struggles while I was in middle school," Weaver said. "This is a book that's intended for middle grades to read. I was dealing with these problems in middle school, so middle school feels like the right age for the solution too."

The author acknowledged that writing about his vulnerable experiences proved difficult, particularly when educators questioned whether middle school students were ready for such content. However, Weaver believes young people face more challenges than adults often recognize.

"Sometimes our kids go through more than we want to acknowledge," he said.

"Weirdo" has received recognition from People Magazine, Publishers Weekly, and multiple libraries, earning various awards and accolades. For Weaver, these honors serve a specific purpose beyond personal recognition.

"The awards are a way to get the book in front of kids that need them," Weaver said. "Awards and accolades help me get past those gatekeepers so that I can get into the hands of kids."

Through his organization, Nerds for Literacy, Weaver travels across the country distributing books to children and helping them identify as readers. The initiative's goal extends beyond simply providing literature.

"We're helping them identify as readers, so that they won't only just read the books that we give them, but they'll explore literature as a tool to become the people that they're meant to be," he said.