Celebrity Event Planner Shares Expert Tips for Unforgettable Parties and Weddings

Whether you're planning a backyard bash or the wedding of your dreams, renowned event planner Jason Mitchell Kahn says success is all about two things: staying organized and thinking creatively. Known as “Broadway’s Wedding Planner” by Playbill, Jason has helped orchestrate everything from movie premieres and art festivals to iconic celebrity events for the likes of Beyoncé, Madonna, and the late Betty White. Now, he’s sharing his expert insights in his new book, We Do: An Inclusive Guide to When a Traditional Wedding Won’t Cut It.

Jason stopped by Inside South Florida to share his secrets to creating events that guests never forget. His top piece of advice? Don’t underestimate the small details, like proper lighting and sound quality, that set the mood and elevate the entire experience. These are often overlooked but play a critical role in making an event feel polished and luxurious.

When it comes to weddings, Jason encourages couples to prioritize what matters most to them. Whether that’s a breathtaking venue, unforgettable music, or delicious food, focusing your budget on your biggest priorities ensures a meaningful and memorable day without breaking the bank. He also recommends looking for unique venues that already have built-in charm, like speakeasies or carousels, to cut down on décor costs and make your celebration feel one-of-a-kind.

For those aiming to plan a wedding that’s inclusive, creative, and truly personal, Jason’s new book is full of inspiration and practical tools to help make it happen.