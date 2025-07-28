Daughter’s Love for Her Father: New Children’s Book Offers Hope After Loss

Author Chanae L. Woods joined Inside South Florida to share the heartfelt story behind her debut children’s book, Where Is Skip-Pa? A Young Heart’s Journey to Finding Hope After Loss. More than just a story, the book is a personal love letter to her late father, and a touching resource for families navigating grief.

Chanae, a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl,” lost her father last year. Known for his vibrant personality and the impact he had on everyone around him, his absence left a profound hole in her life and in her large family of ten siblings. But it was the thought of her young son growing up without truly knowing his grandfather that inspired her to write the book.

“I lost my father at a younger age than most folks would. But I took pride in the idea that at least I had him for as long as I did. But my son didn’t have that ability,” Chanae shared. “Out of all the things that probably hurt me the most during the grieving process, I’d say it was the idea that this three-year-old that I love so much, that I know my daddy loved so much, probably won’t remember him.”

The book explores loss through the lens of love, discovery, and remembrance. It’s designed to help children understand grief while also honoring the memory of those they’ve lost. Chanae emphasized the importance of seeking tools for healing, especially within communities that often struggle to talk openly about grief. For her, therapy played a major role in processing her pain and finding the words to help her son heal, too.

Chanae described Where Is Skip-Pa? as a way to ensure her father’s legacy continues. “What I would want, in terms of a love letter to my father, is just that I hope I made him proud. I hope he’s looking down, smiling at the idea that his legacy, all the little gems and the knowledge he taught me and my siblings are now being passed on to the world in small, little ways,” she said.