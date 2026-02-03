Former beauty queen releases productivity guide for working mothers

A former beauty queen turned high-performance productivity coach has released a new book designed to help working mothers balance their multiple roles while pursuing their dreams.

Sandi Glandt, who previously held the Mrs. International title, appeared on Inside South Florida to discuss her latest work, "Slay Your Way," which combines family recipes, productivity strategies, and goal-setting exercises into one comprehensive guide.

"I am a working mom. I'm a high-performance productivity coach. So what that means is I help women kind of unpack and discover all of that greatness inside of them," Glandt said.

The book addresses what Glandt calls "designing your life on purpose" rather than letting life happen passively. She believes women can excel in all areas of their lives simultaneously.

"I believe that we get to have it all as mothers, as wives, as business owners, I believe that there's no lack in all of these areas," Glandt said.

The multi-purpose book includes healthy meal recipes that can be prepared in 30 minutes or less, with activities designed for children to participate in the kitchen. It also functions as a journal and planning tool for mapping out personal and professional goals.

"What kind of marriage do you want to have? What kind of relationship or fun days do you want to have with your kids? How do you want your business to look like in six months or 12 months?" Glandt said, describing the book's approach to intentional life planning.

Glandt emphasized that the book adapts to different life seasons, acknowledging that priorities and circumstances change as women navigate various roles and responsibilities.

"It's kind of like a permission slip, in a way. Not that we need it as women, but it's a little bit of a permission slip so you get to design your life and honor the season that you're in," Glandt said.