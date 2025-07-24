From 36,000 Feet to Nearly 600 Pages: How Nick Casbarro Wrote Vitalerium

Author Nick Casbarro is taking readers on a futuristic ride with his debut sci-fi novel Vitalerium, a nearly 600-page epic that was largely written mid-air—literally.

While working a job that had him flying three to five days a week, Casbarro found himself craving a more creative outlet. What started as scribbles on a long-haul flight from Miami to Hawaii quickly snowballed into a full-fledged novel written at cruising altitude. That initial burst of inspiration led him to finish four chapters before he even touched down, and from there, the rest was history.

Set on Diorum, the seventh colonized planet (named after the Latin phrase meaning “of the gods”), Vitalerium blends science fiction with rich symbolism, layered character development, and thought-provoking reflections of our current world. While not a direct mirror of modern-day issues, the book uses its futuristic backdrop to explore political and social structures that echo real-life concerns, inviting readers to think deeper about where society could be heading.

Casbarro, now fully immersed in author life, is hitting the convention circuit with plans to attend Tampa Bay Comic Con (August 1–3) and Boston Fan Expo (August 8–10), among other stops this year. He's connecting with fans and sharing what’s quickly becoming a buzz-worthy new series in the sci-fi space.