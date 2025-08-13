From the Classroom to the Beach: How Elephants Inspired a Heartwarming Kids’ Tale

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Emerging Leaders. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

On Inside South Florida, we met Christine Devane, a former teacher turned children’s author, whose years in the classroom inspired her debut book, Elephant Beach. Noticing a lack of stories about shy children, she drew on her own childhood experiences to create a relatable, uplifting tale. The story follows a quiet girl who heads to the beach for a peaceful day, only to have her plans interrupted by a group of playful elephants. At first hesitant, she eventually joins in, discovering the joy of trying something new and making unexpected friends.

With themes that speak to both introverts and extroverts, Elephant Beach encourages kids to be open, patient, and understanding of others. As smart, kind, and comically large creatures, Christine believed that elephants made perfect characters to carry the message. Watch our full conversation with Christine and dive into the story by picking up a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Archway Publishing.