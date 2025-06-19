Jewelry Designer and Podcast Host Theresa Bruno Turns Grief Into Empowerment in New Book

Designer, podcast host, and now author Theresa Bruno joined Inside South Florida to share the powerful and deeply personal inspiration behind her new book, He's Not Coming Back, a heartfelt survival guide rooted in love, loss, and resilience.

Five years ago, Bruno’s husband died by suicide, a tragedy that reshaped her world and ultimately sparked a journey of healing and purpose. “He was my best friend, a divine father, an extraordinary husband,” she said. “It took me a while to figure out what’s next.”

That “next” began with The Soul Talks podcast, where Bruno opened space for others, especially those in survival mode, to share their stories. “Through the podcast, I began to see real healing take place—as people shared their stories, and I had the chance to help them tell those stories. It healed them, and it healed me,” she explained. The healing that came from those conversations laid the foundation for her book.

Unlike traditional grief memoirs, He's Not Coming Back is designed to empower readers with what Bruno calls “hard-fought” survival tools. Each chapter is anchored by one of these tools, drawn directly from her lived experience, not from theory or textbooks.

Among the most striking themes in the book is the concept of defiant gratitude. “We often have this Instagram version of gratitude,” Bruno clarified. “But it’s saying, ‘I will be grateful not because I feel like it, but because I won’t let grief kill me.’” That act of finding just one thing to be thankful for, whether it’s the view outside a window or the presence of a beloved pet, became a rebellious, hopeful discipline.

Bruno, whose creative career spans bespoke jewelry design, celebrity styling, and entrepreneurship, said this latest chapter of her life is what she’s most proud of. “This is the most purposeful and courageous thing I’ve done,” she shared. “Survival is your chance to rewrite your story.”