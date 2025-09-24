Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miami Mom Zoe Chin Loy Brings Jamaican Culture to Life with New Children’s Book

Posted

Inside South Florida welcomed Zoe Chin Loy, author of J is for Jamaica, a vibrant children’s book that blends history, fun facts, and tradition to showcase the richness of Jamaican culture. Written with her own children in mind, the book goes beyond the typical ABC format, offering lessons that inspire pride in heritage while also teaching non-Jamaican readers about the island’s history and influence.

Zoe says her kids are her biggest fans, reading four pages a day, and hopes the book helps young readers everywhere embrace their roots while learning about Jamaica’s “good vibes” through food, music, and stories. A portion of proceeds also supports Shaq’s Hope Foundation for sickle cell awareness, making each purchase even more impactful.

Catch the full segment to hear Zoe’s inspiring journey, and grab your copy of J is for Jamaica now on Amazon.

