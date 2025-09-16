Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Poet RJ McLean Shares Uplifting Debut Book

During the pandemic, poet and creator RJ McLean turned uncertainty into inspiration, crafting “I Am the Product of Better Days”, a collection of poetry, parables, and perspectives that encourage readers to transform negative thinking into positivity and creativity.

Through chapters like “Better Days” and “I Am the Product,” McLean reminds readers that every problem has a solution, and that we are the creators of our own stories.

Watch the full segment to hear RJ’s journey, his favorite chapters, and how to grab your copy on Amazon or Audible. For more information, visit RJ’s Instagram, @productofbetterdays_rj.

