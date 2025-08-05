Saying Goodbye to Mediocrity and Hello to Awesomeness

Fitness and wellness coach Betsy Mendel joined Inside South Florida to share how her own journey through hardship led to writing “Buh-Bye Mediocrity, Hello Awesomeness,” a journal-style book designed to help readers assess, take action, and build better routines.
From the goldfish with a shark fin on the cover to the empowering exercises inside, Betsy’s book is all about embracing your potential and creating an extraordinary life.
You can find the book on Amazon or visit betsymendel.com and follow @betsymendel on Instagram.