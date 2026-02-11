Celebrity trainer Coach Saint teaches boxing fundamentals in Miami's legendary fight scene

Miami's legendary boxing scene continues to attract aspiring fighters and fitness enthusiasts looking to train like the champions who have graced the city's rings, from Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson.

Celebrity trainer Coach Saint, who first put on boxing gloves as a child, has since trained numerous athletes, celebrities, and cultural icons. He recently demonstrated the fundamentals of boxing training, emphasizing that the sport combines artistry with athleticism.

"Boxing is poetry in motion. It's the art of hitting and not getting hit. That's it," Coach Saint said.

The training session focused on building power from the ground up, starting with proper leg positioning and working through the entire kinetic chain. Coach Saint emphasized the importance of discipline, momentum, and skill development for anyone looking to master boxing fundamentals.

The workout began with basic stance and hand positioning, with Coach Saint providing step-by-step instruction on proper form. He stressed keeping his hands in a defensive position while learning to throw straight punches with power generated from the legs.

"We're gonna learn how to build power from the legs all the way up," Coach Saint explained during the demonstration.

Beyond competitive boxing, the sport offers significant fitness benefits for those seeking alternative workout routines. Coach Saint highlighted boxing as an effective cardiovascular exercise that builds muscle without traditional weightlifting.

"If you ain't into lifting weights and heavy weights and putting load on your body, you're at least putting eight-ounce or 14 or 15 ounce gloves on your hands and basically building that cardiovascular while building muscles," he said.

The training approach focuses on efficiency and lean muscle development, with Coach Saint noting that improved technique correlates with better physical conditioning.

"The more efficient weapon you become, the more lean and mean you are," he said.