El Titan de Bronze: Crafting Cigars by Hand in the Heart of Calle Ocho

On Inside South Florida, LaMyiah Pearlinia took a trip to Little Havana to visit El Titan de Bronze, a boutique cigar factory on Calle Ocho where every stogie is handcrafted the traditional Cuban way.

From selecting the perfect blend of tobaccos to rolling with a master’s touch and finishing with a triple cap, cigars here are treated like fine recipes: bold, powerful, and strong. It’s no wonder they’ve become favorites of celebrities like Morgan Freeman and Gloria Estefan.

Want to see the full process from leaf to smoke? Watch the full segment and learn more about El Titan de Bronze’s rich history and cultural impact by visiting eltitandebronze.com or at their location right on Calle Ocho in Little Havana.

