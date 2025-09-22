El Titan de Bronze: Crafting Cigars by Hand in the Heart of Calle Ocho

On Inside South Florida, LaMyiah Pearlinia took a trip to Little Havana to visit El Titan de Bronze, a boutique cigar factory on Calle Ocho where every stogie is handcrafted the traditional Cuban way.

From selecting the perfect blend of tobaccos to rolling with a master’s touch and finishing with a triple cap, cigars here are treated like fine recipes: bold, powerful, and strong. It’s no wonder they’ve become favorites of celebrities like Morgan Freeman and Gloria Estefan.