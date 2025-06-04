Graffiti in the 305: How Miami’s Street Art Scene Went from Vandalism to Visual Legacy

Long before Wynwood Walls became a tourist hot spot, graffiti artists in Miami were making their mark (literally) on the city’s streets. From Overtown to Downtown and now Wynwood, street art in the 305 has evolved from an underground movement into one of the most recognizable elements of the city’s cultural identity.

Inside South Florida caught up with one of the scene’s most respected names, Disem, a Miami graffiti legend whose colorful creations can be spotted across the city. His work reflects not just skill, but storytelling, turning public spaces into vibrant expressions of local identity.

“Graffiti is all about having fun. When it comes to Wynwood, I feel it’s very important to graffiti as a culture,” said Disem. “It went from being something the city fought against to something that has become lucrative for the city, for the local art community, and for local artists.”

As part of the segment, host LaMyiah Pearlinia tried their hand at graffiti under the guidance of Disem, starting with the basics: coming up with a tag.

“That’s a good one because it’s short, so you can get away with it quickly. But when you’ve got so many letters, it gets a little tricky.,” explained Disem, before helping LaMyiah sketch out an LP tag in bold, Miami-style lettering.

From tags (quick, stylized signatures) to throw-ups (bubble letter designs you can “throw up” quickly), Disem walked through the creative and technical process that makes graffiti both accessible and skillful. “It's like marketing,” he said. “The bigger it is, the more people will see it.”

While graffiti may have started as a rebellious form of self-expression, in Miami it’s now a pillar of the city's creative landscape. Every tag, mural, and colorful corner tells a story from past resistance to present recognition.

So next time you're driving through Wynwood or walking past a vibrant wall in Little Haiti, take a moment to look closer, because in Miami, every color and every line has a story.