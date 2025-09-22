Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miami Marlins x ADT: Protecting Our Comunidad

This season, the Miami Marlins and ADT have teamed up to spotlight local entrepreneurs who are shaping South Florida. One standout is Iris Tattoo and Piercing, a Wynwood-based studio known for its diverse artists and commitment to community. At Marlins games, fans can stop by their concourse activation to snag a Marlins-inspired temporary tattoo with a twist: a gumball machine leaves the design up to fate.

For Iris, the collaboration is more than ink, it’s about creating a home where clients feel cared for and celebrated through life milestones. With ADT’s support, studios like Iris gain the space to grow while staying true to their mission of building community and fostering wellness.

Watch the full segment to see Iris in action and learn how this Marlins x ADT partnership is empowering local businesses. For more, visit iris.tattoo.

