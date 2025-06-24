South Florida Line Dancing Craze Builds Community and Burns Calories

Line dancing has long been a Southern staple, but in South Florida, it’s seeing a full-blown revival and locals aren’t just stepping, they’re turning, spinning, and fanning their way into a full-on movement.

At Veterans Park, the South Florida Line Dancers gather regularly for high-energy sessions that are as much about community as they are about choreography. Inside South Florida's LaMyiah Pearlinia joined in on the fun, boots on and ready to move.

“Some people smoke cigarettes. It's a bad habit, but it's a hard habit to kick. I like line dancing—it's just that hard to kick for me,” said enthusiastic participant Tommy Hall. “I don't want to miss a class, I don't want to miss an event. I want to dance anytime.”

That motto rings true for the dozens who show up weekly to line dance in sync, laugh together, and enjoy a sweat-inducing alternative to the gym. For many, this isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle.

“As soon as I got into line dancing, I dropped 50 pounds within six months. And everybody was like, “Hey, you had the surgery?” And I’m like, “No, I got that time,” shared dancer Rhonda Johnson.

The sessions cater to all levels, from beginners getting their footing to seasoned steppers ready to teach the next round of dancers. Choreography ranges from basic cha-chas to elaborate turns and fan flourishes, making each dance an expression of joy and rhythm.

With upbeat music, twirling fans, and plenty of encouragement, it’s hard not to get swept up in the contagious energy. And that expression is exactly what keeps the group going strong. Whether it’s a solo shimmy or a synchronized slide, the South Florida Line Dancers prove that fitness, fun, and friendship can all share the same dance floor.