Christian Bae left her teaching job for full-time ministry and says God's timing was everything

She is known online as the Christian Bae, and her journey from college graduate to full-time faith content creator is a story of obedience, fear, and trusting God even when the path ahead is unclear.

The Christian Bae joined Inside South Florida — Bible in hand — to share how her ministry began, what it looked like to walk away from a teaching career on faith alone, and why she believes social media users need to stop chasing trends and start seeking their God-given identity.

From T-shirts to full-time ministry

The Christian Bae's story began in 2018, shortly after graduating college.

"God actually told me to start a podcast. So I started my podcast, and it was the Christian Bae podcast. So when I started the T-shirts at the end of the year, that was actually in preparation for my first event," she said.

Those events grew out of a women's empowerment ministry she had started in college after joining a Christian organization. But at the time, she was still trying to balance ministry with a traditional career — first at Apple, then as a teacher.

That changed in September 2020, when she says God made it clear it was time to go all in.

"God was just like, you need to do ministry full time. And that was so scary for me. I still remember I called my friend, and she came over my house, and I was in a car crying. I was like, God wants me to stop teaching? He wants me to go into ministry full time. But what does that look like? I don't know what that looks like. That's so scary," she said.

She went to her principal the very next day.

"I told the principal, I got to do my ministry full time. And she was like, okay, effective when? And I was like, today," she said.

Her principal encouraged her to follow the calling, and within a week or two, she had left teaching behind entirely.

God's timing and the COVID moment

Just months after stepping away from teaching, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived — and with it, an explosion in online content consumption that she says she could not have predicted.

"March 2020, when COVID came, everyone was at home. So my platform took off from that point, because everyone was at home. And I look back at that, and I'm always like, God, you are so intentional, because you knew this is when influencers, content creators, all this is going to the next level," she said.

"In September 2019, I didn't know how my platforms were going to take off. I didn't know what that looked like to be a full-time content creator, but God had a plan," she said.

Identity, social media, and chasing trends

Six years later, Christian content has become a significant presence on social media. But the Christian Bae says the rise of faith content online comes with a warning about identity.

"A lot of people are making content based off what's trending, and what's trending may not be what God wants you to do. People are following trends after trends after trends. They're not seeking their identity. They're seeking what somebody else is doing," she said.

Her message to anyone trying to find their place — online or off — is to go to the source.

"Who is God calling you to be? What is God telling you to do? And the thing that he's going to call you to do is going to be one of one. So seek Him, because the crowd will clap for you today and criticize you tomorrow," she said.

The Christian Bae can be found on Instagram and TikTok at @thechristianbae_, on YouTube at The Christian Bae, and on the Christian Bae podcast, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.