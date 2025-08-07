Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Chaos to Calling: How One Woman Is Helping Others Realign with Their Purpose

Rebecca Mortimer, founder of The Abundant Woman Movement, stopped by to share how the concept of “realignment” led her back to her true purpose, and how she’s now empowering other women to do the same. After years of chasing success in her profession, she realized she was being called to something deeper: helping women step into their God-given purpose.

She’s now preparing for a powerful one-day conference in Miami on October 4th, designed to help women reimagine their futures, realign with their values, and redefine their path through wellness, faith, and intentional action.

To learn more or register, visit theabundantwomanmovement.com or follow @_theabundantwoman_ on social media.

